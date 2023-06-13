Analysts Set Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.61. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Syneos Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

