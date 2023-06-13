Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $70.43

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

