Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price at $70.43

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.