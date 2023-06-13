AMMO (POWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of POWW stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 0.52. AMMO has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In related news, COO Jared Rowe Smith acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1,764.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 570,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AMMO by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 211,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

