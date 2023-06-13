Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AMGN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. The company had a trading volume of 500,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,230. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.78. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.
