Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) is Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 264.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,166,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,420 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises 4.2% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Americold Realty Trust worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.