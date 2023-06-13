American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,428,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 47,531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

American Water Works stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

