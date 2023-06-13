American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 85.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

