American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

AXP stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

