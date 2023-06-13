American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Short Interest Update

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

