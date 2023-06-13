American Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Illumina worth $46,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.57. 89,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.47. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.