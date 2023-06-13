American Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,505 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of QuidelOrtho worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.74. 23,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,376. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.57.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

