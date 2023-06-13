American Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,627 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,627 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems accounts for 2.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 2.38% of Verint Systems worth $56,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,427. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

VRNT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 39,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.