American Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Graham worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Graham by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Graham Stock Performance
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Profile
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
