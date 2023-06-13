American Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,770 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Blackbaud comprises 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Blackbaud worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after buying an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,632,000 after buying an additional 171,372 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,422. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

