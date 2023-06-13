American Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 14,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,619. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 39,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

