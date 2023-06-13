American Capital Management Inc. Has $70.34 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.8% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $70,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.95. 61,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,745. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.87 and its 200 day moving average is $286.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $336.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

