American Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Forrester Research worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FORR traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,151. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $574.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

