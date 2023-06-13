American Capital Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Forrester Research Trading Up 1.1 %

FORR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $574.66 million, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.05 million. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

