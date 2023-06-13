American Capital Management Inc. Has $36.83 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 1.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 266,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day moving average of $214.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.