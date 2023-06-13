American Capital Management Inc. Has $102.36 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises 4.0% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of NICE worth $102,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in NICE by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NICE traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.31. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

