American Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599,460 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.00% of Cognyte Software worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 896,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 338,590 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 55.52%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

