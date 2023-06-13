American Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,065 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 6.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $160,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,192. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,772. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

