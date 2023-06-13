American Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.09.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

