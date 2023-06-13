Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 114,244 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 114,244 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.31% of Teledyne Technologies worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 345,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $398.76. 314,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.