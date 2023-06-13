Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,541,000. Cooper Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,447,898,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,091,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $9.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.95. The stock had a trading volume of 343,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,075. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.24. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.89.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

