Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $87.04 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12,888.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,951 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.65% of Burlington Stores worth $87,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 5.2 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,141. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

