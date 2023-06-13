Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $69.82 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.50% of HubSpot worth $69,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,217 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

NYSE HUBS traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $520.84. 300,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $535.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.84 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.