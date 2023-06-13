Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $66.24 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285,175 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $66,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 375,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,217,000 after purchasing an additional 217,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $114.58. 808,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

