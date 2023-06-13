Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 776,601 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 420,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after buying an additional 271,780 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,338,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 266,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

NYSE DD traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,002,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

