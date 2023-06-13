Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 734,140 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 734,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,298,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,269. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,754,968 shares of company stock valued at $627,333,190 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.