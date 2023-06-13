Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,089 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Sun Communities worth $48,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.22. 870,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,157. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.59. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.03%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

