Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.79% of RingCentral worth $60,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
Insider Activity
RingCentral Stock Performance
Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $34.76. 1,268,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,591. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Stories
