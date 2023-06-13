Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 510.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.79% of RingCentral worth $60,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $34.76. 1,268,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,591. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

