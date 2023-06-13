Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires New Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,076,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,264,000. QuidelOrtho makes up approximately 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.63% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,717,000 after acquiring an additional 290,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 172.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 777,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 497.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,082,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 901,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 300,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,122. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QDEL. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

