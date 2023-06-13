Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$21.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.08. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$15.63 and a one year high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.