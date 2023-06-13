Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 787,630 shares of company stock worth $32,162,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

