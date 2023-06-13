Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 372,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 776.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.