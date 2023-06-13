Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock valued at $32,536,865. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

