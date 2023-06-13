Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $113.69 million and approximately $31.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002851 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007354 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017234 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

