Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. 4,310,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,487. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

