Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after purchasing an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after buying an additional 575,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. 338,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $78.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

