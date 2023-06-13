Allstate Investment Management Co. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 184,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,485. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.89.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

