Allstate Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 12,957 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.18. The company had a trading volume of 266,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,449. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Stories

