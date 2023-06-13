AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

META stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

