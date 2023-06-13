AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,656,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,154,000 after purchasing an additional 438,097 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $37.50. 2,140,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,803. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

