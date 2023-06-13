AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
