AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,510,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average is $164.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

