Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Lowered by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,404 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up 1.1% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,329,000 after buying an additional 145,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,926,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,423,000 after buying an additional 717,543 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

