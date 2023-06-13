AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 320.4% in May

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 67,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

