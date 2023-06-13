AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 320.4% in May

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 67,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

