AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 320.4% in May

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 320.4% from the May 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. 67,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.70.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.