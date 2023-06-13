Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Alight Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,836. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Alight
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
