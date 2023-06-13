Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup began coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,836. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

