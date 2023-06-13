Algorand Trading Down 16.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $825.16 million and $33.05 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,743,158 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,366,329 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

